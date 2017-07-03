You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18UGn

— The driver of an 18-wheeler tractor trailer died Monday in a two-vehicle accident on Garner Chapel Road in Duplin County.

Officials with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the truck driver, Rudolph Davis, was involved in a wreck with an SUV around 3:30 a.m.

Officials said Selimaine Chancy, the driver of the SUV, has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and improper passing.

Chancy was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither speed nor alcohol are suspected to have played a role in this accident.