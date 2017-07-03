Local News
Truck driver dies in Mount Olive wreck involving 18-wheeler and SUV
Posted 10:59 a.m. today
Mount Olive, N.C. — The driver of an 18-wheeler tractor trailer died Monday in a two-vehicle accident on Garner Chapel Road in Duplin County.
Officials with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the truck driver, Rudolph Davis, was involved in a wreck with an SUV around 3:30 a.m.
Officials said Selimaine Chancy, the driver of the SUV, has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and improper passing.
Chancy was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Neither speed nor alcohol are suspected to have played a role in this accident.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.