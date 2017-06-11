Truck crashes into Walmart store in Raleigh
Posted 26 minutes ago
Updated A minute ago
Raleigh, N.C. — No one was injured after a truck crashed into a Walmart store Sunday.
Around 5:15 a.m., officials responded to the incident at the store located at 8000 Town Drive near Triangle Town Center. Photos showed that an Enterprise truck ran into the side of the building.
Officials have not said what caused the wreck.
The extent of damage is unknown.
