  • Just In

    All eastbound lanes of I-40 closed in Durham near Southpoint — A serious traffic incident has prompted officials to temporarily close all eastbound lanes of I-40 near Durham at Exit 276 for Fayetteville Road.

Local News

Truck crashes into Walmart store in Raleigh

Posted 26 minutes ago
Updated A minute ago

Truck crashes into Walmart store in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — No one was injured after a truck crashed into a Walmart store Sunday.

Around 5:15 a.m., officials responded to the incident at the store located at 8000 Town Drive near Triangle Town Center. Photos showed that an Enterprise truck ran into the side of the building.

Officials have not said what caused the wreck.

The extent of damage is unknown.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all