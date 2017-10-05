You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The first graduate of Cumberland County's Veterans Treatment Court is back in jail after being charged in a fatal shooting.

Garrett Jordan Vann, 32, of Wade, was being held without bond in the Cumberland County jail on charges of first-degree murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Authorities said he fired a 12-gauge shotgun into a car in the Gray's Creek community Tuesday night, killing 40-year-old Jason Ray Tyner. A spokesman for the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office called the shooting domestic-related, saying it apparently involved a love triangle.

Eighteen months ago, Vann completed the Veterans Treatment Court and said it gave him a second chance at life.

The Air Force veteran, who had served in Afghanistan, had been homeless, was estranged from his family, battled drug addiction and faced several felony charges.

Veterans Treatment Court helps veterans avoid jail time and rebuild their lives by mentoring those who suffer from post-military problems that often land them in jail. They're held to strict standards, with routine drug tests and court dates, and graduates can have their cases dismissed.

"It has turned things from not really sure what's going on in my future to now I have plans and I've started to achieve goals," Vann said of the program at his April 2016 graduation ceremony.

There are four Veterans Treatment Court programs in North Carolina.