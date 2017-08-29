You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Parts of the North Carolina coast were still under tropical storm watches and warnings as an unorganized storm is expected to move out of the area Tuesday night.

"We could still see a light drizzle tonight as temperatures drop into the low 60s," WRAL Chief Meteorologist Greg Fishel said.

Wednesday will begin with mostly cloudy skies, but during the afternoon hours, some areas could see sun.

"From the Triangle area and points north we could see some sun," Fishel said. "That should be enough to push us back into the 80s."

"But as we head into Thursday, Friday and part of Saturday some of the moisture from Harvey could head our way. We could get more out of Harvey than we did from the system that was off our coast."

Thursday through Saturday will be wet, but Fishel said there is hope for late Saturday and Sunday for things to dry out.