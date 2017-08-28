You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A tropical storm watch was issued Sunday evening for parts of North Carolina as a storm is expected to move through the area over the coming days.

According to the National Weather Service, a system developing off the coast of Georgia is expected to move along the North Carolina coast Monday and Tuesday.

"Storm 10" is what the potential tropical storm will be called until it forms into something larger, according to WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss. At this point, the system is rather stationary and has winds of 35 mph. Once winds reach 39 mph, the system will become Tropical Storm Irma.

"This is expected to move towards the north as we go through the day and through the night," said Moss. "Models show that, by tomorrow morning, it will be moving up into southeastern North Carolina with about 45 mph winds and wind gusts up to 50 mph."

By Tuesday evening, it should be pulling away, taking any rain it will bring to the state with it.

"The strength of this system is still unknown at this point, but it does look like it could bring some heavy rain over eastern North Carolina," said WRAL meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth. "It's not going to be a big impact storm, but it's certainly going to be something we're watching."

The effects of the system will be felt in the Triangle beginning Monday afternoon, when hit or miss storms begin popping up. The bulk of the rain will stay south of Raleigh on Monday, but by Tuesday the rain will become more consistent as the tropical system moves in along the coast.

Wilmoth said current forecast models show a 40 percent chance of tropical storm force winds along the coast and a 10 percent chance of tropical storm force winds in the Triangle. The tropical storm watch includes Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender counties until further notice.