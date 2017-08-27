You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

A tropical storm watch was issued Sunday evening for the North Carolina as a storm is expected to move through the area over the coming days.

According to the National Weather Service, a system developing off the coast of Georgia is expected to move along the North Carolina coast Monday and Tuesday.

The system could bring wind gusts up to 50 mph and dump 2 to 4 inches of rain over the region.

"The strength of this system is still unknown at this point, but it does look like it could bring some heavy rain over eastern North Carolina," said WRAL meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth.

On Sunday evening, the system was stationary and had winds of 35 mph. It could become Tropical Storm Irma overnight.

The effects of the system will be felt in the Triangle beginning Monday afternoon, when hit or miss storms begin popping up. Wilmoth said the bulk of the rain will stay south of Raleigh on Monday but by Tuesday the rain will become more consistent as the tropical system moves in along the North Carolina coast.

Wilmoth said it is unclear if the system will be a tropical storm or tropical depression when it arrives at the coast, but the system should move through the area quickly.

"The good news is, with this system, is that it quickly moves along the coast and is hopefully out of here by Wednesday, so it should be a quick moving storm," she said.

The tropical storm watch includes Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender counties until further notice.