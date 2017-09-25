You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The forecast track of offshore Hurricane Maria slightly west last week, bringing a small sliver of North Carolina's coast into the cone of uncertainty.

According to WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss, central North Carolina will not feel the storm's effects, but areas along the coast could endure 8 to 10 foot waves, wind gusts between 40 and 75 mph and up to 3 inches of rain. According to Moss, the chance for severe weather is greatest late Tuesday into Wednesday, and rip currents and beach erosion could continue through Thursday.

• Interactive hurricane tracker

Hyde County issued a mandatory visitor evacuation order for Ocracoke Island beginning at 5 a.m. Monday. The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division will be helping the evacuation efforts early Monday.

“We encourage all Ocracoke visitors to leave as soon as possible Monday,” said Ferry Division Director Harold Thomas. “We also encourage visitors to leave via Swan Quarter or Cedar Island if at all possible to avoid potential issues on N.C. 12 on Hatteras Island.”

A tropical storm watch was upgraded to a warning on Monday for areas from Cape Lookout to Duck, including the Pamlico and Albemarle sounds. A tropical storm watch and storm surge watch remains for Surf City to Cape Lookout and north of Duck.

The Category 1 storm weakened Monday and became less organized overnight as it moved north into waters cooled by Tropical Storm Jose. According to Moss, a new front moving in after Thursday could kick Maria quickly out to sea, minimizing any impacts.

"The latest track for Maria shows it loitering off our coast from later Tuesday through Thursday," said WRAL meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth. "The problem with this system is it is moving somewhat slowly, and it's going to keep moving slowly over the next few days. That means we are going to have to deal with some very strong wind gusts for a while."

• Rip current safety tips

WIlmoth said there is a potential for tropical storm force winds to affect the state's coast from Surf City all the way to Virginia. The potential for storm surges and flooding begins on Tuesday.

"We're going to be watching this system for the next few days," said Moss. "There is still some uncertainty."

By Thursday or Friday, the Maria will be a tropical storm quickly moving away from North Carolina, said Moss. At that point, conditions along the coast should start to improve.