Tropical Storm Emily forms in Gulf of Mexico; likely to affect NC coast

Posted 8:07 a.m. today
Updated 7 minutes ago

Raleigh, N.C. — Tropical Storm Emily has formed in the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida coast, and forecasts project its path could affect North Carolina's coast.

Tropical Depression 6 was upgraded on Monday once it reached winds of 45 mph.

"The storm could end up off the coast by mid-week," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. "It may still be a weak tropical storm, but it's not likely to come on shore. Right now it looks like our greatest threat would be rip currents."

