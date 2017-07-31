You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Tropical Storm Emily has formed in the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida coast, and forecasts project its path could affect North Carolina's coast.

Tropical Depression 6 was upgraded on Monday once it reached winds of 45 mph.

"The storm could end up off the coast by mid-week," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. "It may still be a weak tropical storm, but it's not likely to come on shore. Right now it looks like our greatest threat would be rip currents."