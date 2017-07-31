The National Hurricane Center just upgraded TD 6 to Tropical Storm Emily. It has winds at 45 mph now. By mid week it could be off the coast of NC. It may still be a weak tropical storm but it's not likely to...
The National Hurricane Center just upgraded TD 6 to Tropical Storm Emily. It has winds at 45 mph now. By mid week it could be off the coast of NC. It may still be a weak tropical storm but it's not likely to come on shore. Right now it looks like our greatest threat would be rip currents.
