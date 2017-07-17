After a small break from heat today, we continue to see signs of highs in the upper 90s and perhaps low 100s toward the weekend. Thought I'd check a couple of statistics regarding triple digit readings n our...
After a small break from heat today, we continue to see signs of highs in the upper 90s and perhaps low 100s toward the weekend. Thought I'd check a couple of statistics regarding triple digit readings n our area. Turns out the average is one day per year reaching 100 or more, but that's really made up of some years with multiple occurrences, and about 2 out of every 3 years in which we never reach that level. We've had as many as 12 100-degree days in a year, and the last time we hit the century mark in Raleigh was a little over two years ago.
