Tropical Storm Don forms in the Atlantic

Posted 5:41 p.m. today
Updated 18 minutes ago

Tropical Storm Don formed Monday in the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of Monday evening, the storm was located east of the Windward Islands and has maximum sustained winds of about 40 mph.

"It's likely to be a weak tropical storm," said WRAL meteorologist Mike Maze.

The storm is moving west at about 15 mph and the motion is expected to continue on this path through Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said.

A second tropical system in the Atlantic has about a 30 percent chance of developing over the next five days, Maze said.

