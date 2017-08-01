You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18i9M

— Tropical Depression Emily was moving out over the Atlantic early Tuesday, a day after slogging across the Florida peninsula, where it brought drenching rain and power outages.

Emily could bring rip currents along the North Carolina coast by the end of the week, WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner said.

Tropical Storm Emily made landfall Monday morning near Tampa Bay and swirled over west-central Florida drenching the area with up to 8 inches of rain. The Florida Highway Patrol closed the Sunshine Skyway Bridge over Tampa Bay through much of Monday because of maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) associated with the storm.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency for 31 of the state's 67 counties as a precaution. Forecasters also warned of possible isolated tornadoes and offshore waterspouts spinning off of the system, which sent swirling rain bands across parts of south Florida.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center on Tuesday said the depression's maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (48 kph). Forecasters say slight strengthening is possible during the day but the poorly-organized depression is expected to stop being a tropical system within a day or two.

The depression is centered about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north-northeast of Vero Beach, Florida, and is moving east-northeast near 12 mph (19 kph).

As the storm makes its way up the east coast, it will be something to watch in the Carolinas.

"The storm could end up off the North Carolina coast by mid-week," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. "It may still be a weak tropical storm, but it's not likely to come on shore. Right now it looks like our greatest threat would be rip currents."