— Fans of Trophy Brewing will be able to get their fix somewhere new starting Tuesday afternoon. Trophy Tap and Table opens its doors at 225 S. Wilmington St. at 4 p.m., according to co-owner Chris Powers.

Out and About contributor and blogger John Huisman aka the Triangle Explorer broke the news via Twitter late Monday.

The restaurant and bar is in the old home of Busy Bee Cafe, which closed on Jan. 1 after eight years in business. Construction on Trophy Tap began the next day with crews renovating the kitchen and draft system, including putting in all new draft equipment.

The same owners are behind both ventures, in addition to State of Beer and Trophy Brewing Company (which has locations on Maywood Avenue and West Morgan Street).

Trophy Tap and Table will offer mostly Trophy beer (and a few other favorites) and a menu of rotisserie chickens and meats, tacos and sides (but not tater tots). The goal was to "streamline what we do and make it smaller and more focused," co-owner Chris Powers has said.

After doing research into what kind of food paired the best with beer, Powers said they kept coming back to rotisserie chicken. Chefs are coming up with their own marinade and brine, in addition to some secret seasoning recipes. So, don't expect traditional grocery store rotisserie chicken.