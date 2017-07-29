You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18gvc

— A pedestrian crossing Cumberland Road on Friday night in Fayetteville was hit and killed by a passing vehicle, which then fled the scene, officials said.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the woman was crossing the road from Belhaven Road when the vehicle hit her. The woman, who was not identified, was thrown across the travel lanes, and a second car hit her. The driver of the second car remained at the scene.

The crash happened near a convenience store, which troopers said was the only thing still open in the area.

Authorities are searching for a red SUV, possibly a Nissan, which has damage on the driver's side headlight and a missing mirror.