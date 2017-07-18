You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18bfL

— A North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper has resigned after a video showed him driving the wrong way on a highway as he responded to reports of street racing.

A statement from the patrol on Tuesday said Trooper T.J. Williamson submitted his resignation effective immediately.

The video, which appeared across several social media outlets, showed a patrol car traveling on the wrong side of the highway and passing oncoming traffic. The highway is divided by a grass median.

Seven people were charged in connection with the street racing. Troopers seized five BMWs last Sunday after motorists called to report a group of people blocked traffic to race along U.S. Highway 321 in Catawba County.

All seven were charged with impeding traffic. Five of the seven also were charged with prearranged racing.