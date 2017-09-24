Local News
Trooper: One dead in Johnston County motorcycle wreck
Posted 10:01 p.m. today
Updated 26 minutes ago
Johnston County, N.C. — A man is dead after being ejected from a motorcycle on Lakewood Road in Johnston County, officials said.
Edward McClannan drove off the road into a ditch and was found dead at the scene.
The scene cleared quickly, and no other vehicles were involved in the wreck.
