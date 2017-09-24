You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A man is dead after being ejected from a motorcycle on Lakewood Road in Johnston County, officials said.

Edward McClannan drove off the road into a ditch and was found dead at the scene.

The scene cleared quickly, and no other vehicles were involved in the wreck.