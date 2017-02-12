You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— One man has died from injuries he sustained early Sunday morning in a shooting that involved a trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Around 1 a.m., the trooper attemped to stop a 1996 Nissan sedan that was driving erractically on US-501 near Duke Street. Officials said the driver failed to stop when the trooper turned on sirens and blue lights. After a brief pursuit, the driver exited his vehicle and began to run on foot.

During the chase, an armed confrontation ensued. The driver was trasported to Duke Regional Hospital where he later died.

Officials confirmed that the trooper fired his gun and struck the driver. The driver displayed a gun, spokespeople with the Highway Patrol said, but details have not been released on whether or not it was pointed at the trooper.

The scene was cleared by 8 a.m.

An investigation is pending. The trooper has been placed on paid administrative leave as is standard operating procedure in any trooper-involved shooting.