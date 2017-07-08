Local News
Trooper, deputy involved in shooting on I-40; westbound lanes closed in Johnston County
Posted 8:13 a.m. today
Updated 29 minutes ago
Newton Grove, N.C. — A shooting in Johnston County involving a trooper and a deputy closed Interstate 40 westbound on Saturday morning near Newton Grove.
The highway was closed around 7:15 a.m. near Exit 341 for N.C. Highway 50 and N.C. Highway 55.
The details of the shooting were unclear, according to a spokesperson for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
