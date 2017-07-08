Local News

Trooper, deputy involved in shooting on I-40; westbound lanes closed in Johnston County

Posted 8:13 a.m. today
Updated 29 minutes ago

A shooting in Johnston County involving a trooper and a deputy closed Interstate 40 on Saturday morning.

Newton Grove, N.C. — A shooting in Johnston County involving a trooper and a deputy closed Interstate 40 westbound on Saturday morning near Newton Grove.

The highway was closed around 7:15 a.m. near Exit 341 for N.C. Highway 50 and N.C. Highway 55.

The details of the shooting were unclear, according to a spokesperson for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

