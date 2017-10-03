Local News
Trooper: Daycare driver falls asleep, van with nine kids inside flips near Kinston
Posted 7:55 p.m. today
Lenoir County, N.C. — State troopers say a daycare driver fell asleep while transporting nine children this afternoon, causing the van to flip over and land on its top on Highway 11 south of Kinston.
Trooper Gary Ipock says the van was heading north on the highway when Kiera Joyner fell asleep, running the van off the road. The driver overcorrected and the van flipped over.
The children received scrapes and bruises, the trooper said. All of the children were out of the van when rescue crews arrived and most were taken to UNC Lenoir Health Care.
Joyner was charged with reckless driving.
