— The weekend is almost here, and it's going to be a hot one.

WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner said Thursday will be scorching, and it's only going to get worse.

Thursday's high will be 97 with sunny to partly cloudy skies., but Gardner said the extreme heat won't move into the area until Friday.

"97 is our high, so it is definitely going to be a hot one today," Gardner said. "Our dew points are dropping a bit. Don't get me wrong — it's not going to feel great out there. It's still going to feel muggy."

Temperatures are going to increase to the 100s, so plan for weekend activities that compliment triple-digit temperatures.

"We're looking at triple digits Friday, Saturday and Sunday. With (those temperatures), it's certainly possible that we'll go under a heat advisory," Gardner said.

With a potential heat advisory, it's important to take the weather seriously. The hottest point in the day will be between 4 and 6 p.m.

Stay hydrated, and consider keeping pets and kids indoors.

"I might even avoid the pool in the mid- to late afternoon because it will be so hot, but if you go, make sure the kids are hydrated," Gardner said.

Along with the heat, there is a small chance for isolated thunderstorms Saturday afternoon.

"We're looking at around 30 percent chance on Saturday and again on Sunday," Gardner said.

Sunday will be another very hot day with highs in the triple digits.

"Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, we get into more normal temperatures," Gardner said. "Still plenty hot, but not the triple digits."

The last 100-degree day recorded at RDU was on June 16, 2015. Temperatures at the airport reached their all-time record high of 105 in July 1925 and again in July 2012.