— A cold front will drop dew points around the Triangle on Saturday, but it is unlikely to bring significant relief from the heat.

Temperatures on Saturday started out in the 70s and although it won’t be as hot as Friday, temperatures are still expected to climb into the low 90s, according to WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss.

“It doesn't look like there’s going to be a huge change here the next few days. It’ll be hot and it’ll still stay fairly humid,” Moss said.

Any storms associated with the cold front are expected to stay to the south and east of the Triangle on Saturday and the region will see mostly sunny skies again on Sunday.

“A lot of us will have a dry Sunday,” Moss said.

For Monday’s solar eclipse, Moss said that temperatures will be in the low 90s and conditions will be partly to mostly sunny for viewing.

“Around eclipse time there could be some high clouds out there,” he said.

Temperatures will remain in the 90s for the majority of the week before dropping back into the mid-80s on Thursday and Friday.