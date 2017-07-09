You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A weak cold front will bring temperatures and humidity down slightly on Sunday, although it will still be hot and sticky across the Triangle.

"This weak system is the same one that brought us our showers and thunderstorms Saturday night," WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss said. "It'll take the edge off the heat and humidity, but just a little."

Highs Sunday will top out in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees under mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies.

An isolated shower or storm could pop up during the afternoon hours, Moss said. Areas to the south and east of the Triangle have the best chance to get wet.

"There is a slight chance anywhere late in the day," Moss said. "But the bulk of the area will likely remain dry."

Highs in the low-to mid-90s will return for Monday and the rest of the work week.

"An isolated midday or afternoon storm is possible on Monday, especially from around the Triangle southward," Moss said.