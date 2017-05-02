You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— After beautiful weather Tuesday, the Triangle can expect a pleasant Wednesday before beginning a stormy weekend.

"It was a beautiful day in Raleigh," said WRAL Chief Meteorologist Greg Fishel. "And we have another gem coming up tomorrow."

"If you didn't get a chance to go out and enjoy today, you've got another shot tomorrow."

Wednesday will be mainly sunny and warm, with low humidity and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Temperatures should be perfect for an evening walk after work or school.

With a chance of showers Thursday, temperatures will be a bit cooler with a high of 76 and a low of 62. Expect scattered shows and breezy skies.

Friday calls for a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the morning and and cooler temps.

"Our temperatures will stay low beginning on Friday," Fishel said.

Expect a wet Saturday before a clear and beautiful start to next week.

"We will mostly have cloudy skies through Saturday," Fishel said. "We should start to see more sunshine Sunday and Monday."