— At Raleigh's Cameron Village on Friday afternoon, last-minute Christmas shoppers were stocking up on gifts and making cash registers ring.

"It’s always great if you can shop local, and I think it makes shopping a bit more personal," said Hailey Hart.

Hart said she noticed the crowds building as the day went on.

"We beat the rush a little bit, but I can already see a lot more people headed to Cameron Village for their gifts," she said.

On the other side of the register, Ashley Collins, an employee of The Impeccable Pig, found a way to make work fun.

"We’re like a big family, helping each other out," she said.

Foot traffic had exceeded her expectations, driven by deep discounts.

"Today has been kind of busy," she said. "We weren’t expecting it to be so busy."

Inside the store, Neil Peterson found a chair to lounge in while his wife browsed.

"I’m just supervising," he said. "The Mrs. is over there shopping."

Peterson seemed unhurried, although he said the couple was only just beginning to shop.

"I usually go on the 24th. I’m getting a jump on it this year," he said.

Jerry Mckee was making a sport of cutting it close.

"This part of the Christmas ambiance," he said, "enjoying all the people and having a great time."

Saturday's weather looks like it will accommodate Peterson and others who truly wait until Christmas Eve.

There is no rain (or snow) in the Christmas forecast, according to WRAL meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth, although those out early on Christmas Eve might see a sprinkle.

"The system that is moving into the area should bring plenty of clouds today, but the support for widespread rain will be lost as the main energy supporting that rain will pass well to the north of us," she said.

"By the end of the day, we should have dry weather, and Santa's arrival should have dry weather."