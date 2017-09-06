You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Meteorologists are calling Hurricane Irma one of the strongest storms to ever form in the Atlantic, and Triangle residents are taking their statement seriously.

Although the projected path of Irma, currently a Category 5 storm with winds at 185 mph, is not yet confirmed to severely impact North Carolina, local businesses and families are already preparing for its threat.

The Lowe's store located in Cary on Walnut. St. is completely sold out of generators, the manager said Wednesday. The Home Depot minutes away from Lowe's in Cary has also sold out of generators, along with the Home Depot stores on Capital Blvd. in Raleigh and in Garner at the White Oak shopping center.

Local chapters of the Red Cross are also preparing for the possibility of Irma. According to NBC affiliate WXII, the organization is already calling staff members and volunteers to check their availability and examining shelters to make sure they’re ready to open.

The latest forecast on Wednesday showed powerful Hurricane Irma moving across the Caribbean. Current path projections show that the storm could be in the southeastern portion of the Bahamas over the weekend before making landfall on Sunday night or Monday morning in the southern tip of Florida as a Category 4 storm.

"There is still a good bit of uncertainty as to what path the storm will take in the coming days," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner.