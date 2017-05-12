You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Residents around the Triangle worked Friday to clean up downed trees and crushed roofs after severe storms blew through overnight.

The storms knocked out power to many people for hours into Friday morning. Outages peaked Thursday night when more than 10,000 Duke Energy customers were in the dark. That number included 6,400 in Durham County, 4,300 in Wake County and 254 in Franklin County.

Many customers had their power restored by noon on Friday, though about 300 were still waiting.

In Durham, a large tree fell and crashed into a home on Vickers Avenue. Parts of the home's brick front had crumbled and could be seen in the front yard.

The owner of the house said the tree crashed into his son's room, landing on his bed. At the time, his son was at his grandmother's house.

"I'm the happiest man in the world to have a tree on my house," the owner said.

Another tree punched its way through the roof of a sunroom at a home in Raleigh's Stonehenge neighborhood. The owners weren't in the home at the time, either—they were next door at their neighbor's house.

"Our other neighbor was running around looking for us to tell us that our chimney had been hit," said homeowner Karen Mills. "Then we say that, and realized it was a lot more than the chimney apparently."

Smaller trees fell around Chapel Hill, but there were no reports of injuries.