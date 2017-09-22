Triangle Red Cross volunteers return from Texas, head to USVA for hurricane relief
Raleigh, N.C. — The U.S. Virgin Islands is still crawling out of the mess left by Hurricane Maria. The Triangle Area chapter of the Red Cross will deploy a team of four volunteers on Sunday.
Maurice Darden has been to devastated areas before. He just returned from Hurricane ravaged Texas. He said he remembers a 3-year old boy who missed his home and his blanket.
"We've seen the destruction," Darden said. "If you get a chance to help that particular kid to stop crying, he kind of looks at you and smiles."
This weekend, Mycaela Crouse, Darden and Duy Pham will represent the Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina in the U.S. Virgin Islands – people also hurting after a massive storm.
"So, if there is a disaster in the Virgin Islands, that's where we are going," Darden said.
"We all have seen the pictures," Crouse said. "We know there is a lot of resources that are missing, that have been destroyed."
Red Cross volunteers said they will help in any way that is needed.
"Distributing food, distributing water, distributing cleaning supplies," Darden said. "If you can relieve some of that suffering and become part of their lives, it also helps you, and it helps them."
Duy Pham also just returned from relief efforts in Texas and is now on his way to another disaster zone.
"I felt like I wanted to give more of my time," Pham said.
