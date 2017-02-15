You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Security was among the top priorities at the meeting between law enforcement and Triangle Muslim community leaders Wednesday night at the Islamic Center of Raleigh.

When gunmen opened fire inside a Mosque in Quebec, killing six, last month, the incident shook up the Muslim community around the world and here in the Triangle. The Raleigh meeting was the first since President Trump was elected and the recent deadly shooting at a Canadian Mosque.

"I think that fear is not something I feel just in our community but quite honestly when I go to the mall, and go outside, I think people are uncertain, and especially concern for their children," Mohamed Abu Taleb said.

This meeting at the Islamic Center in Raleigh addressed the concerns about fear within the Muslim community and law enforcement's role.

"We believe that the partnership with law enforcement is very important to our community, and for the community at large," Mohammed Elgamel said.

The meeting targeted local, State and Federal Law Enforcement officers. Tim Stranahan with the FBI made the drive from Charlotte because this is another form of community policing.

"We're in the community. We're always here, but it's important for the leadership of the FBI to come to events like this, to show support for what's going on in the community," Stranahan said.

The murder of three Muslim students in the Chapel Hill Community two years ago is why Chapel Hill Police Chief Chris Blue said he believes in the partnership he's forming with Triangle Muslim community leaders.

"There's a shared sense of responsibility for a community's safety. Those are the fundamental elements of community policing," Blue said.

The Islamic Association has been having this dialogue with law enforcement officers since September 11, 2001. Similar meetings are planned later this year.