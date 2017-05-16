You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— It's that time of year again.

The Triangle region has yet to see 90-degree temperatures in 2017, but that will likely change this week as heat from the southwest filters in.

"Warmer today, we're still in the 80s today," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. "We climb into the 90s tomorrow and stay there for the rest of the work week."

A high pressure system sitting out in the Atlantic Ocean is bringing the warm, sunny weather to the central and eastern parts of the state. The warm air coming from the south will push the mercury to its highest mark so far this year.

The high 80s on Tuesday will be warm, but the area will claw at a record high on Wednesday as the temperature hits 92.

"That will be close to the record high, which is 94," Gardner said. "80 degrees is our normal high temperature, so definitely looking at some very hot conditions on Thursday."