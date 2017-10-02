You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Our best bets will make your work week anything but ordinary.

Monday

Kesha - The singer, songwriter and rapper performs a sold-out show at The Ritz tonight.

Raleighwood Bottle Release - Forget the pumpkin beers and skip straight to the barrel aged beers this fall with Raleigh Brewing's Raleighwood Scotch Barrel Aged Old Ale! Wax Dipped bottles of the 2017 edition will be available at Raleigh Brewing taproom from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Head and the Heart - The indie folk band will play with The Shelters at Red Hat.

Patio Seafood Social - This fall, The Durham Hotel is hosting a daily seafood cocktail hour featuring 1/2 price N.C. oysters and fishermen's favorite seafood specials with cheap cans of beer from 5 to 7 p.m. No reservations are necessary.

Tuesday

Sono Wine and Sake Social - Sono welcomes guests from 5 to 6:30 weekly on Tuesday nights for a delicious and casual culinary experience with complimentary sushi and $10 tastings of a wide variety of wines and sakes. While you're there, try the restaurant's new ramen bowls.

Mastodon - The four-membered Grammy Award-nominated hard rock band will play The Ritz.

80s Themed Trivia Night - Flying Saucer in Raleigh is kicking off Breast Cancer Awareness Month with an 80s-themed trivia night from 7 to 9 p.m. Special prizes will be given to the best dressed beer lover, and prizes will be awarded to winners.

Com Truise and Nosaj Thing - The artists play Motorco in Durham tonight.

Wednesday

To Spain With Love Dinner - Chefs from the restaurant at the Washington Duke Inn and Golf Club have created a dinner inspired by their honeymoon. The dinner, at $89 a person, features Spanish wine and cuisine that will transport you to the streets of Madrid, Seville and Andalusia.

Manchester Orchestra - The American indie rock band will play The Ritz at 7:30 p.m.

The Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo' Band - Hear this blend of blues and world music at DPAC at 8 p.m.

Pickin' in the Pines - This $5 bluegrass series continues at Booth Amphitheatre in Cary tonight.

Thursday

The Price is Right: Live - See the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to "Come On Down" to win at DPAC.

Casktoberfest - Big Boss Brewing Company hosts this party from 5 to 10 p.m.

Chris Knight - The singer-songwriter from Slaughters, Kentucky plays Lincoln Theatre at 8 p.m.

Full Moon Paddle - Paddle Lake Crabtree by moonlight and enjoy views of the full moon from the lake. Registration is required for this free event from 8 to 10 p.m. Adults only.

Friday

Triangle Oktoberfest - This two-day family-friendly event at Booth Amphitheatre in Cary features music, dancing, traditional Bavarian food and fare, wiener dog races, a yodeling contest and a stein hoist competition. Proceeds help support the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Zac Brown Band - The band will play the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek.

Carroll's Kitchen 1 Year Anniversary - The nonprofit social enterprise restaurant dedicated to ending homelessness for women in Raleigh. They'll celebrate their first birthday on First Friday with kolache, art and friends.

Country Legends Tribute - North Hills hosts this free concert featuring cover bands that celebrate Garth Brooks, Keith Urban and the Zac Brown Band.

Sam Cooke Soul Revue - Enjoy this free show featuring give-you-chills vocals and get-up-and-dance Sam Cooke soul favorites at The Bullpen.

