You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18sjA

— Our best bets this week include dinners and chef competitions, Matchbox Twenty, a drawing rally and more. Plus, find out where to celebrate Monday's solar eclipse!

Monday

Rooftop Eclipse Party - The Durham Hotel will host a party during the solar eclipse, which will peak at 2:44 p.m. Eclipse glasses are free with the purchase of a drink between 2 and 4.

​

​Durham Bulls vs. Charlotte Knights - The game starts at 7 p.m. at the DBAP.

NC Chef Showdown - This dinner competition at 214 E. Martin Street in downtown Raleigh will showcase some of the best local chefs and mixologists, and you get to be the judge. Pre-register online. The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m.

DJ Series - Motown Records and Stax Records will compete at Beyu Cafe.

Beer and Wine Dinner - Neuse River Brewing is partnering with Sommelier from Liquid State and Spread NC Catering to host one delicious meal. Dinner starts at 6:30.

Tuesday

Matchbox Twenty - The band will perform with Counting Crows at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek.

Skyler Drew Foust - This Alamance County artist blends his experience of the American south and his steep musical influences into a one man band featuring strings, percussion and harmonica. See him perform a free show tonight at The Bullpen in Durham.

Trivia Night - Crank Arm Brewing hosts a trivia night starting at 7 p.m.

Open Mic Night - Over 30 comedians will take the stage at this show at Goodnight's.

Wednesday

Raleigh Downtown Farmers Market - Shop for fresh and local produce in City Plaza.

Music on Market - Enjoy weekly free, live music in downtown Raleigh between 5 and 6:30 p.m.

Goo Goo Dolls and Phillip Phillips - They'll both perform at Red Hat Amphitheater tonight.

RBC Keep the Glass Night - Enjoy the Walter Imperial IPA at Ramblers Bottle Shop tonight and recieve a free 12 oz. Raleigh Brewing goblet.

Thursday

Coastal Italian Wine Dinner - This five-course meal at Mel's in Carrboro will feature dishes paired with refreshing white and rosé wines for $50 (not including gratuity).

Hush Hush: Summer Brews - This comedy show at Beer Study in Durham highlights anonymous confessions left by patrons all week.

The Petty Thieves - This Pittsboro-based Tom Petty cover band will play The Bullpen tonight.

Local Band Local Beer - Chit Nasty Band, Downtown Abby Band and Michael Daughtry will be performing live at The Pour House Music Hall as part of Local Band Local Beer night.

SahBabii - The Atlanta rapper will perform at Lincoln Theatre tonight.

Zuccardi Wine Dinner - Enjoy five delicious courses at Midtown Grille in North Hills.

Friday

Monster Drawing Rally - At this live drawing event and fundraiser at the NCMA, 78 artists take shifts to draw in front of a live audience. Finished drawings are immediately available for $50 each. The evening also includes a collaborative art project, music and food trucks.

Be Loud '17 - The fourth annual two-day concert supporting the underserved adolescent and young adult cancer population will take place at Cat's Cradle. The charitable event will feature influential bands from the 1980s to today. Tickets are $40 for a weekend pass.

Finally Friday - This repeating free festival in downtown Apex features music, activities and food along Salem Street from 5 to 9 p.m.

PJ Morton - The Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist and Maroon 5 keyboardist will be at Motorco Music Hall tonight.

Get more picks for this month on our best bets calendar, and check back on Thursday for our official picks for the weekend.