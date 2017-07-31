You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18hJ4

— Our best bets this week include outdoor movies, shopping markets, trivia, free shows, comedy, huge puppets and more.

Monday

Belle & Sebastian and Andrew Bird - The Scottish septet and American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist will both perform at the NCMA tonight in the Joseph M. Bryan Jr. Theater. Tickets are $50.

Trivia Night - Level Up hosts trivia nights from 8 to 10 p.m. on Mondays.

The Tillers - The bluegrass band will play Kings downtown Raleigh at 9 p.m.

Tuesday

Motown: The Musical - This musical tells the true story of Motown founder Berry Gordy’s journey from featherweight boxer to the heavyweight music mogul who launched the careers of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Smokey Robinson and more. Shows open at DPAC starting tonight.

Durham Bulls - The team opens a three-day homestand against the Charlotte Knights.

American Acoustic with Punch Brothers - Enjoy contemporary Americana music at the NCMA at 8 p.m. Tickets are $45.

Ben de la Cour - The folk artist will play a free, live show at The Bullpen at 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Food for Thought - The City of Raleigh Museum hosts this fascinating photo exhibit exploring the relationships between immigration and dining in North Carolina. The exhibit will be up through August 31 during museum hours.

Raleigh Downtown Farmers Market - The market runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in City Plaza.

Nashville in Concert - Stars of the hit CMT series “Nashville” are embarking on their fourth U.S. concert tour this summer, and they'll play Red Hat at 7:30 pm.

Michelle Branch - The American singer, songwriter and actress will play the Lincoln Theatre.

Thursday

Band of Oz - The band will play a free show at North Hills starting at 6 p.m.

Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley - The guitarists/vocalists will play a free show on the lawn at the American Tobacco Campus starting at 6 p.m.

Movies in the Garden: The Sound of Music - Enjoy food trucks and drinks at the amphitheatre at Raleigh Little Theatre and a free movie at 8 p.m.

Gospel Night with the Glorifying Vines Sisters - Hear the Farmville, N.C. family perform this free show at The Bullpen.

Friday

Locally Made Market - The Mayton Inn in downtown Cary will feature 20 of the most talented and unique local artisans starting at 5 p.m. Later, enjoy live music on the terrace until 9 p.m.

Eyes Up Here Comedy - This show featuring a group of the Triangle's funniest ladies starts at 8 p.m. at Neptunes.

Movies By Moonlight: Finding Dory - See the family-friendly hit outdoors at Booth Amphitheatre. Tickets are only $5 and benefit the WakeMed Children's Hospital.

Paperhand Puppet Intervention: Of Wings and Feet - This amazing show for all ages features large, breathtaking puppets. See it at Forest Theatre in Chapel Hill.

Get more picks for this month on our best bets calendar, and check back on Thursday for our official picks for the weekend.