— Lady Antebellum, the Peak City Pig Fest, Louie Anderson and more make up our list of best bets this week.

Monday

Golf Outing - Golfers can enjoy a light lunch, golf, prizes, games, a buffet dinner and more at MacGregor Downs Country Club starting at 12 p.m. The net proceeds from this event support lung cancer research and patient programs.

Food Truck Flicks - Enjoy food trucks and a family-friendly movie in Durham at the Levin Community Center starting at 5 p.m.

Paint Fumes at Neptune's - The band will play with Giving Up and Drag Sounds at 9 p.m.

Tuesday

Chapel Hill Farmers Market - Visit the market from 3 to 6 p.m. at the University Place parking lot.

Pairings on the Patio - Starting at 5 p.m., Plates Kitchen will present a series of al fresco tasting events featuring libations and food. Tickets are $19 per person, and no reservations are needed.

Tim and Susan Wells - Husband and wife duo Tim and Susan Wells will sing old time country favorites at The Bullpen at 7 p.m. The show is free.

Kaleo - The "Way Down We Go" indie rock band will perform at the NCMA at 8 p.m.

Wednesday

Retro Candy - The Raleigh-based band will put on a family-friendly show in City Plaza at 11 a.m. during the Raleigh Downtown Farmers Market.

Wind Down Wednesday - North Tower will perform as part of this popular, free outdoor music series at Waverly Place in Cary. Music starts at 6 p.m.

The Dirty Heads and SOJA - See the American reggae band at Red Hat Amphitheater tonight.

Thursday

Back Porch Music on the Lawn - Jim Lauderdale will perform with Fireside Collective at the American Tobacco Campus at 6 p.m. Picnics and dogs are welcome.

Chairman of the Board - The band will play at North Hills as part of their free beach music series.

Lady Antebellum - The beloved country group composed of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood will perform at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek at 7 p.m.

Avenue Q - See the hilarious, inappropriate musical featuring a cast of puppets at Raleigh Little Theatre through June 25.

Louie Anderson - The iconic comedian is a Critics' Choice Award winner, a three-time Emmy Award winner and one of Comedy Central's "100 Greatest Stand-Up Comedians of All Time." He will perform at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts at 8 p.m.

Friday

Endless Yard Sale - For this two-day event, Johnston County and its towns along US-301 will host the sixth annual “Endless Yard Sale." The communities will join together with deals, antiques, collectibles and more along a 100-mile stretch of highway between Roanoke Rapids and Dunn.

Peak City Pig Fest - This barbecue competition in historic downtown Apex features a food truck rodeo, samples, demonstrations, pig races, a rib eating contest between the Apex Police Department and the Apex Fire Department and more.

The Secret Life of Pets - See the movie outdoors at Booth Amphitheatre in Cary for just $5.

Bloomsday Celebration - James Joyce will be featuring a lamb stew and other Irish dishes from 5 to 9 p.m. along with $5 Guinness pints and live music.

Biz Markie - Marcel Theo Hall, better known by his stage name Biz Markie, is an American rapper, beatboxer, DJ, comedian, actor, singer, reality television personality and commercial spokesperson. He'll perform at The Ritz at 8 p.m.

