— There's something for everyone in the Triangle this week.

Monday

The Wonder Years: The Musical - Inspired by the Emmy-winning television phenomenon, "The Wonder Years" is a nostalgic new musical for the whole family featuring 1960's songs from the Beatles and the Beach Boys. See it all week in the A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts.

Flash Chorus Spring Finale - Meet at Motorco at 6:30 p.m. to learn and sing a pair of pop songs, including "In The Air Tonight' by Phil Collins. All ages are welcome, and children 12 and under get in free with adult ticket purchase.

Bike-In Movie - Cruise into the Mission Valley theater at 7 p.m. to grab a beer or a bike-powered smoothie and enjoy the film "Wadjda." There will be bike rides to the event from various start locations, but riding a bike is not required in order to enjoy the movie.

Tech N9ne - The American rapper, songwriter, record producer, actor and entrepreneur will perform at The Ritz at 8 p.m.

Haters Roast: The Shady Tour - This evening of hilarious comedy features drag queens and others joking about politics, social media and more. The show features adult humor, but all fans are welcome. The show starts at 8 p.m.

Tuesday

City Market Ride and Social - Meet at City Market for this Tuesday night ride meant to teach bikers how to successfully ride in groups, navigate greenways and feel safe on the road. The ride will be followed by pizza and socializing at Vic’s Italian Restaurant.

Julianne and Derek Hough - As part of their Move Beyond nationwide tour, the Hough siblings will perform at DPAC at 7:30 p.m. The duo is known for fresh, high impact choreography that brings audiences on a journey of dance and music. The pair will be joined by the Move Company Dancers for group performances in styles ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa.

Library Sessions Dinner - The beautiful Vidrio restaurant in downtown Raleigh will host this event at 7 p.m. featuring an intimate tour of Italian wines and a four-course pairing dinner.

Trivia at Crank Arm Brewing - The weekly game starts at 7 p.m.

Reckless Kelly - The country band will play at Motorco at 8 p.m.

Wednesday

Durham Bulls: Trucks, Beats and Brews - Baseball game or food truck rodeo? Now you don't have to pick. Gates to the DBAP will open at 5 p.m. for the evening's 7:05 p.m. first pitch, and The Diamond View plaza in rightfield will be packed with food trucks and craft beer tents while The Clifton Brothers will play a 60-minute set of live music.

"The Cat's Meow" Cocktail Party & Auction - The Trig Modern design center and showroom in Raleigh will host this event to benefit SAFE Haven for Cats, a no-kill shelter in Raleigh that helps abandoned cats. Architects are contributing modern "houses" for indoor cats that will be auctioned off along with a painting by a local artist. There will be locally-created food and beverages, and SAFE Haven will bring five kittens to the festivities.

Light Up the Night Ride - Bedeck your bike in lights and meet at Crank Arm Brewing at 7 p.m. for a short ride around downtown to show off your style.

The Steppin' Stones - The band will play at The Pour House at 9 p.m.

Leisure McCorkle - The 90’s style pop/rock group will play originals and covers at O'Malley's Pub in Raleigh from 9 p.m. until close.

Thursday

Front Country - The progressive bluegrass band will play on the lawn at the American Tobacco Campus at 6 p.m. as part of their free music series.

Legacy Motown Revue - The band will play at North Hills for their free beach music series.

The Pixies - One of the most influential alternative rock bands of all time will take their signature aural mix of psychedelia, dissonance, surf-rock and loud-quiet-loud music to DPAC at 7:30 p.m.

Live at the Loft - Every Thursday from 7:30 to 11 p.m., Pizza La Stella in downtown Raleigh features an evening of live music and exclusive specials in the loft.

Porch Light Apothecary - The band will play at The Pour House at 8 p.m.

A Piece of My Heart - Raleigh Little Theatre presents this true drama of six women (five nurses and a country western singer) who went to Vietnam. The play starts at 8 p.m.

Friday

Bike Fashion Show - Come out to Dorothea Dix Campus at 6:30 p.m. to watch fabulous local cyclists model their most fashion-forward yet practical outfits for cycling to work, the park, the store or to a night out on the town.

Chris Stapleton - The singer-songwriter known for his country music will be at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at 7 p.m.

Bastille - The British indie pop band formed in 2010 will perform at Red Hat at 7:30 p.m.

Arsenio Hall - The comedian, actor and talk show host will perform at Goodnight's at 7:30 and again at 10 p.m.

Chicago: The Musical - See the universal tale of fame, fortune and jazz at DPAC at 8 p.m.

Pulse Electronic Dance Party - The dance party starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $15.

