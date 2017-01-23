You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/173kq

— These fun events will help you get through the work week.

Monday

Triangle Restaurant Week starts this week, which means participating restaurants in Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Chapel Hill and more are offering special menus highlighting their favorite dishes at fixed prices. Whether you choose to eat dinner, lunch or both, it's the best time to eat out, and the specials last until Sunday, Jan. 29.

Time is running out to try ice skating outdoors in downtown Raleigh at the Ice Raleigh Rink. Admission is only $10, and Sunday is the last day to try it.

It's Trivia Night at The Tavern in Durham. Get there at 7 p.m. to participate!

Dizzyride will be performing live with other bands at Kings at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10.

Open Mic Night starts at 8:30 p.m. at Deep South in Chapel Hill.

Tuesday

Always...Patsy Cline follows the true story of a friendship between a housewife and a legendary country singer while featuring hits including "Crazy" and "Walking After Midnight." See it Tuesday through Sunday at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts.

Doyle Bramhall II is an American musician, producer, guitarist, and songwriter known for his work with Eric Clapton, Roger Waters and many others. See him at 8 p.m. at Motorco.

The Hypnotic Brass Ensemble is a family band consisting of seven brothers who began their musical training at the ages of four and five by their father, jazz trumpeter Kelan Phil Cohran. They'll perform at the Carolina Theatre of Durham at 8 p.m.

If you need a good laugh, check out Comedy Open Mic Night at Goodnight's.

Wednesday

Intimate Apparel tells the story of a middle-aged African-American seamstress in 1900s New York who is seeking love and respect in a world where the cut of one's clothes and the color of one's skin determine what you can be and who you can marry. You can see the opening performance tonight at the Paul Green Theatre in Chapel Hill.

Taste coffees from the Pacific Rim from 6 to 8 p.m. at Larry's Coffee Lab at 42 & Lawrence. This fun competition-style tasting tests your ability to taste the different notes in coffee.

Gospel singer Thomas Rhyant and his three-piece band give audiences the history and the music of the legendary Sam Cooke. They'll perform at The Bullpen in Durham at 7 p.m.

A Reviving Raleigh show at Deep South will feature The Ivory, Alteras, The Second After and Awake At Last. The music starts at 8 p.m.

Too Many Zooz is "one part-New Orleans Jazz, one part-Caribbean Calypso and two parts fun." The band will play at Cat's Cradle at 9 p.m.

Thursday

The Carolina Hurricanes will take on the Los Angeles Kings at the PNC Arena at 7 p.m.

Comedian John Heffron was the winner of the second season of NBC's "Last Comic Standing." He'll perform at Goodnight's at 8 p.m., and tickets are $16.

Two-time Grammy winner Pat Metheny is an American jazz guitarist and composer. See him at the Carolina Theatre of Durham at 8 p.m.

The Whipping Man, a play exploring the pain of enslavement, wraps up this weekend at Raleigh Little Theatre. Shows start tonight at 8 p.m.

Friday

Rick Springfield and Richard Marx join forces to bring their hits to DPAC tonight at 8 p.m. Full solo acoustic sets will be performed by both artists.

Part fashion show, part shopping spree, a Style and Shop event will take place at the Royal Banquet & Conference Center this evening. Attendees will enjoy over 20 shopping consultants, swag bags, raffle drawings and more.

Second City will put on a show that's part comedy performance, part theater event at the Carolina Theatre at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25.

An electric dance party will start at the Lincoln Theatre in Raleigh at 9 p.m.

Pat "Mother Blues" Cohen, a singer from New Orleans, will put on a powerful performance at The Bullpen from 7 to 10 p.m.

Get more picks for this month on our best bets calendar, and check back on Thursday for our official picks for the weekend.