— For many people across the Triangle, Saturday was a long day of cleaning up and tallying the losses.

Severe storms, packing large hail, pounded areas of Fuquay-Varina, Sanford and Harnett County Friday night.

Jeff Johnson grows 45 acres outside Fuquay-Varina, and he says his crops suffered substantial damage Friday night. He said the hail threw him a curve ball just two weeks before the harvest.

"I could come out and try to harvest it now, but this leaf is not mature enough to harvest. You can't just come out here and start getting leaves because they're not mature enough."

He said he has crop insurance, but it won't pay as much as this crop was worth.

"This is (my) livelihood. I've worked hard, invested a lot of money in this, and now that's gone."

For people in more suburban neighborhood, the damage was mainly to cars and houses.

Donald Thomas said his car is totaled, and his house experiences significant damage.

"A lot of shingles are going to need to be replaced, gutters took a beating, so it looks like we have a lot of work to do."

While many are filing insurance claims and looking into repairs, no injuries have been reported from Friday's severe weather.