A ridge of high pressure moving into North Carolina this week could bring deadly heat to the Triangle as the weekend approaches.

Heat currently building in the Midwest is expected to increase as it moves east, and while temperatures will be a few degrees warmer Tuesday, the real heat will begin to settle in Wednesday.

High temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the upper 90s and by Friday, temperatures will hit triple digits.

Friday’s forecast high temperature is 100 degrees while Saturday will climb to 101 degrees. Both days will come close to tying the record high temperature of 102, set for both dates in 2011.

“We’re talking about some deadly heat possible here if we get into triple digits,” Maze said.

On top of the already high temperatures, the heat index could make temperatures feel as hot as 113 degrees by the weekend.

“It’s going to be rough, but it will be brief,” Maze said.

The last 100 degree day recorded at RDU was on June 16, 2015. Temperatures at the airport reached their all-time record high of 105 in July 1925 and again in July 2012.

“Hopefully we will not have a 105 this year. I do not see it in this streak though,” Maze said.

Maze said 90 degrees is the average high temperature for this time of year.