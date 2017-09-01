You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Severe thunderstorms marched from west to east across North Carolina Friday, with a severe thunderstorm warning issued for Wake County through 5:30 p.m.

"It should be picking up in our area over the next few hours," WRAL Chief Meteorologist Greg Fishel said. "We could see severe storms any time between 5 o'clock until maybe about 8."

The greatest threat is for straight-line winds, but Fishel said there is a small chance for isolated tornadoes to form as well.

The National Weather Service had much of central North Carolina under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. That watch included Wake, Chatham, Harnett, Johnston and Cumberland counties.

WRAL meteorologist Mike Maze said the line of storms moving in from the west will interact with a cold front moving south across North Carolina to create a shift in wind direction and possibly spawn a tornado in the Sandhills.

The National Weather Service upgraded the risk of strong to severe storms Friday evening south and west of the Triangle, including Moore and Hoke counties.

One to 2 inches of rain was expected to fall across the Triangle by Saturday, and highs Friday were forecast to remain in the mid-70s.

Maze said most of the rain would be out of the area by late Friday.

The potential for "hit and miss" showers and thunderstorms remains high through Saturday before the weather clears up, WRAL meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth said.

"Once we get to the second half of our weekend, things are looking good. It's just going to be rough for the first part of the holiday weekend," she said.

Temperatures warm to the low 80s on Saturday and the mid 80s on Sunday.

"Sunday looks great. High pressure moves in. We'll have a lot of sunshine," Wilmoth said.

The sunny, warming trend will continue on Labor Day, she said, with highs in the upper 80s.