— Dozens of weather-related delays and cancelations made it a long weekend for travelers and workers at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport, and conditions are still not back to normal on Monday.

All Southwest Airlines flights, and about 20 others, were canceled at the Raleigh-Durham Airport on Sunday. The cancelation was due to icy conditions at Southwest's Terminal 1 gates, officials said.

Conditions were better but not back on schedule Monday when nine Southwest Airlines flights remained canceled. Officials say that, although there are still plenty of delays seen on the arrival boards, most airline carriers are now operating on a near-normal schedule.

One family at the airport said that some delays were as long as six hours.

"We were headed to New York, but now we're headed to Georgia," said Ana Garcia. "Once our flight was delayed we had to change our plans."

Crews continue to work Monday to clear the icy patches around gates and across the airfield.

In a press release, a spokesperson from the airport said that teams from RDU and Southwest are working together to get affected customers traveling as soon as possible. The airport urges travelers to check their flight status with their airline before arriving at the airport.