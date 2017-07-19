Train strikes car on tracks in Durham
Posted 54 minutes ago
Updated 29 minutes ago
Durham County, N.C. — A freight train hit a car on the tracks at Pettigrew Street and Driver Street in Durham shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The engine pushed the car about 1/4 mile down the tracks.
The driver of the car was able to get out and suffered minor injuries.
No one on the train was injured.
