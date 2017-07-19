You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A freight train hit a car on the tracks at Pettigrew Street and Driver Street in Durham shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The engine pushed the car about 1/4 mile down the tracks.

The driver of the car was able to get out and suffered minor injuries.

No one on the train was injured.