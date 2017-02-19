You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— One person died early Sunday when a train stuck a disabled car.

According to officers with the Fayetteville Police Department, the incident occurred around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Franklin Street and Winslow Street in downtown Fayetteville.

Officials said a car with four people inside became disabled on the tracks. The occupants were trying to free the car from the tracks, officials said, when a train began to approach. Two people were able to escape from the car, but two others remained inside while it was struck by the train.

Officials said one person died immediately. The other was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and remains in critical condition.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

Anyone with information concerning the crash is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-433-1885 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.