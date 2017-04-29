You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17xIC

— The right lane of Interstate 40 eastbound in Orange County was closed Saturday morning after a tractor-trailer overturned.

The crash happened around mile marker 263 near Hillsborough.

Traffic was getting through in the left lane.

It is unclear when the wreck will be cleaned up.