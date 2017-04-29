  • Weather

Tractor-trailer wreck clogs I-40 east near Hillsborough

Hillsborough, N.C. — The right lane of Interstate 40 eastbound in Orange County was closed Saturday morning after a tractor-trailer overturned.

The crash happened around mile marker 263 near Hillsborough.

Traffic was getting through in the left lane.

It is unclear when the wreck will be cleaned up.

