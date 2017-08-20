Local News
Tractor trailer overturns on US-64, dumping linens on the highway
Posted 8:16 a.m. today
Updated 8:18 a.m. today
Spring Hope, N.C. — A tractor trailer carrying bags and containers of linens overturned on U.S. Highway 65 in Nash County on Sunday, prompting officials to temporarily close the road.
Around 5 a.m., a 2.5 ton Penske rental truck hauling soiled and clean linens overturned on the highway near Tant Road and N.C. Highway 231.
Officials with the State Highway Patrol said the contents of the truck were strewn over multiple lanes, resulting in the closure of all eastbound lanes for over two hours.
There were no reported injuries.
