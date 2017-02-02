Local News
Tractor trailer fails to clear Peace Street bridge in Raleigh
Posted 2:49 p.m. today
A tractor trailer got stuck attempting to drive under the railroad bridge that spans Peace Street in Raleigh on Thursday afternoon.
Pictures showed the truck’s trailer sustained significant damage.
The bridge is the site of several similar accidents that have happened over the years when drivers fail to notice, or ignore, the posted height clearance.
Zach Parrish Feb 2, 4:24 p.m.
First one of 2017!!!
John Archer Feb 2, 4:20 p.m.
Maybe if the city engineers would post the WORKING height clearance, instead of a flat height clearance, drivers would avoid it? I'm surprised one of these trucking companies hasn't sued the city yet.
George Orwell Feb 2, 3:35 p.m.
How about a new sign on the bridge. "Hit this bridge and pay $1000 fine plus damages." Maybe the truckers will pay attention then.
And yes, i do understand it's not only the height of the truck but it's length as well for this bridge. Because of the dip in the road, longer trucks need more clearance than what is expected.
Alan Falk Feb 2, 3:28 p.m.
Perhaps the City should offer some kind of trophy or award to drivers who jam their trucks under that bridge?
With Roman Numerals to identify which one, historically, they were, in order, like the SuperBowl numbers?
This is getting silly... how many have there been?!