A tractor trailer got stuck attempting to drive under the railroad bridge that spans Peace Street in Raleigh on Thursday afternoon.

Pictures showed the truck’s trailer sustained significant damage.

The bridge is the site of several similar accidents that have happened over the years when drivers fail to notice, or ignore, the posted height clearance.