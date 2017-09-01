You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A tractor-trailer driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 in Orange County on Friday afternoon.

All northbound lanes of I-85 were closed, beginning at about 1:30 p.m., near N.C. 86 and U.S. 70 due to a crash involving a tanker truck.

According to authorities, a tire blew on the tractor-trailer, causing it to leave the road and continue down an embankment. After the truck came to rest, it caught fire.

The name of the driver was being withheld until next of kin could be notified.