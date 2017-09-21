Local News
Tractor trailer carrying wine overturns on US-70
Posted 25 minutes ago
Updated 23 minutes ago
Clayton, N.C. — A tractor trailer carrying a large load of wine overturned on Thursday near U.S. Highway 70 and Shotwell Road in Clayton.
The wreck occurred around 5:45 a.m. at one of Clayton's busiest intersections, town officials stated. Fire crews were able to quickly contain an oil spill related to the crash.
A passerby stopped to help the driver to get out of the truck. Officials say no one was injured.
