— A tractor trailer carrying a large load of wine overturned on Thursday near U.S. Highway 70 and Shotwell Road in Clayton.

The wreck occurred around 5:45 a.m. at one of Clayton's busiest intersections, town officials stated. Fire crews were able to quickly contain an oil spill related to the crash.

A passerby stopped to help the driver to get out of the truck. Officials say no one was injured.

Tractor trailer overturned on Shotwell Rd. near 70. Shotwell closed from 70 to Executive Dr. Driver ok, passerby helped driver get out. pic.twitter.com/QyhCk4GlVB — Town of Clayton (@TownofClayton) September 21, 2017