Local News

Tractor trailer carrying 40,000 pounds of wine overturns on US-70

Posted 6:44 a.m. today
Updated 52 minutes ago

Credit: Town of Clayton

Clayton, N.C. — A tractor trailer carrying a large load of wine overturned on Thursday near U.S. Highway 70 and Shotwell Road in Clayton.

The wreck occurred around 5:45 a.m. at one of Clayton's busiest intersections, town officials stated. Fire crews were able to quickly contain an oil spill related to the crash.

A passerby stopped to help the driver to get out of the truck. Officials say no one was injured.

Triangle Area Special Offers
3 Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
  • John Smith Sep 21, 8:22 a.m.
    user avatar

    "Tractor trailer carrying wine gets tipsy"

  • Clarence Drumgoole Sep 21, 7:31 a.m.
    user avatar

    Say it ain't so?

  • Robin Duff Sep 21, 7:22 a.m.
    user avatar

    NOOOOOOOOOO!