Tractor trailer carrying 40,000 pounds of wine overturns on US-70
Posted 6:44 a.m. today
Updated 52 minutes ago
Clayton, N.C. — A tractor trailer carrying a large load of wine overturned on Thursday near U.S. Highway 70 and Shotwell Road in Clayton.
The wreck occurred around 5:45 a.m. at one of Clayton's busiest intersections, town officials stated. Fire crews were able to quickly contain an oil spill related to the crash.
A passerby stopped to help the driver to get out of the truck. Officials say no one was injured.
John Smith Sep 21, 8:22 a.m.
"Tractor trailer carrying wine gets tipsy"
Clarence Drumgoole Sep 21, 7:31 a.m.
Say it ain't so?
Robin Duff Sep 21, 7:22 a.m.
NOOOOOOOOOO!