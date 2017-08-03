Tourists may return to Hatteras, Ocracoke Islands Friday at noon
Posted 9:26 a.m. today
Updated 41 minutes ago
Ocracoke, N.C. — Beginning Friday at noon, tourists will be able to return to Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands following mandatory power restrictions.
The Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative on Thursday power has been restored to Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands in the Outer Banks.
"We are working to provide assistance to those affected and more information will be available shortly," PCL Construction said in a statement.
The power outage started when a construction crew struck and damaged a transmission line on Bonner Bridge on July 27.
Visitors are still encouraged to contact their accommodation providers to confirm their reservation and arrival plans.
