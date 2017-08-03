You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Beginning Friday at noon, tourists will be able to return to Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands following mandatory power restrictions.

The Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative on Thursday power has been restored to Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands in the Outer Banks.

"We are working to provide assistance to those affected and more information will be available shortly," PCL Construction said in a statement.

The power outage started when a construction crew struck and damaged a transmission line on Bonner Bridge on July 27.

Thank you @CarolinaCountry for preparing this awesome illustration! #OBXBlackout Transmission testing should start today! pic.twitter.com/ld8FkNg1Sf — Tideland EMC (@TidelandEMC) August 3, 2017

Visitors are still encouraged to contact their accommodation providers to confirm their reservation and arrival plans.