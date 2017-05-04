You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/1802m

— After a mild Thursday, be prepared for stormy skies throughout the night and into the early morning hours. Temperatures will be mild, with lows in the 60s.

"A tornado threat is in place overnight, combined with the potential for damaging winds and heavy rainfall," WRAL meteorologist Mike Maze said. "There could be some localized flooding."

While storms will not start until between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m., Maze said winds and thunder will be heard throughout the night.

"It should be here around midnight to 2 a.m. and possibly into the early morning commute," Maze said. "By 8 a.m. Friday morning, the threat for severe weather should be gone for most of the area," Maze said.

Maze said the models show the system to be very strong, but meteorologists are watching hour by hour to see if it’s as "menacing" as some models suggest.

Friday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and cooler with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

"We could see a few spotty showers around lunchtime Friday afternoon,” Maze said. “But the bottom line is the early morning commute will be affected and later commuters could be completely dry."

"On the way home tomorrow, it will be windy, but brighter with sunshine."

Weekend temperatures will be much cooler than this week's temperatures, with a small chance of showers Saturday morning.

Tuesday morning temperatures will be in the low 40s.

"Over the next several days, it's not warm, it's comfy cool with low humidity."