— Several North Carolina companies have been honored for their commitment to delicious, sustainable food products.

The Good Food Awards celebrate companies that are "leading the way towards a tasty, authentic and responsible food system," according to the official website.

Here are the winners from North Carolina:

CHARCUTERIE:

Lady Edison (Chapel Hill) was honored for its Extra Fancy Country Ham

CHEESE:

Boxcarr Handmade Cheese (Cedar Grove) was honored for its Cottonseed cheese.

CONFECTIONS:

PANTRY:

Farmer’s Daughter (Hillsborough) selected for its Sweet Potato Habanero Hot Sauce

Kitchens of Africa (Raleigh) for its Zanzibar: Curry Simmer Sauce

PRESERVES:

Farmer’s Daughter (Hillsborough) honored for its Strawberry Preserves

SPIRITS:

Get a full list of this year's winners.