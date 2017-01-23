What's on Tap

TOPO Distillery, Crude Bitters honored with Good Food Awards

Posted 1:20 p.m. today

Raleigh, N.C. — Several North Carolina companies have been honored for their commitment to delicious, sustainable food products.

The Good Food Awards celebrate companies that are "leading the way towards a tasty, authentic and responsible food system," according to the official website.

Here are the winners from North Carolina:

CHARCUTERIE:

Lady Edison (Chapel Hill) was honored for its Extra Fancy Country Ham

CHEESE:

Boxcarr Handmade Cheese (Cedar Grove) was honored for its Cottonseed cheese.

CONFECTIONS:

PANTRY:

PRESERVES:

SPIRITS:

Get a full list of this year's winners.

