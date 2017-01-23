Raleigh, N.C. — Several North Carolina companies have been honored for their commitment to delicious, sustainable food products.
The Good Food Awards celebrate companies that are "leading the way towards a tasty, authentic and responsible food system," according to the official website.
Here are the winners from North Carolina:
CHARCUTERIE:
Lady Edison (Chapel Hill) was honored for its Extra Fancy Country Ham
CHEESE:
Boxcarr Handmade Cheese (Cedar Grove) was honored for its Cottonseed cheese.
CONFECTIONS:
- French Broad Chocolates' (Asheville) Sorghum Caramel
- GerDan Chocolates' (Raleigh) Gingerbread Caramels
PANTRY:
- Farmer’s Daughter (Hillsborough) selected for its Sweet Potato Habanero Hot Sauce
- Kitchens of Africa (Raleigh) for its Zanzibar: Curry Simmer Sauce
PRESERVES:
- Farmer’s Daughter (Hillsborough) honored for its Strawberry Preserves
SPIRITS:
- Crude Bitters And Sodas' “Apothecary Number 15” Spruce and Birch Bitters
- Top Of The Hill Distillery's Organic Vodka
