Raleigh, N.C. — This was a big year for Triangle area restaurants!
Here are the biggest restaurant openings and closings for 2016:
January
- The Borough closes in downtown Raleigh.
- Napper Tandy's closes in downtown Raleigh.
- Busy Bee's The Hive closes and reopens as Mash and Lauter.
- My Way Tavern opens Raleigh location.
- M Sushi opens in downtown Durham.
- Battistella's closes in Raleigh's City Market.
- McDaid's Irish Pub closes on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh.
- Southern Rail in Carrboro closes.
- Twisted Fork reopens at Triangle Town Center.
- Cafe Helios reopens on Glenwood Avenue.
- The Oxford closes in downtown Raleigh.
February
- Provenance opens on the first floor of the Skyhouse building in downtown Raleigh.
- Nanasteak opens in American Tobacco Campus in Durham.
- Whole hog barbecue restaurant Picnic opens in Durham.
- Jubala opens second location on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh.
- Mimi's Cafe at Cary Towne Center closes.
- Boylan Bridge Brewpub closes after one of its basement walls collapses.
- The Square Rabbit closes in downtown Raleigh.
- Tremor Bar and Grill opens in old Napper Tandy's space.
- Cocoa Cinnamon opens their second location at 2627 Hillsborough Road in Durham
- International Breakfast & Burger Company opens on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh.
March
- Bona Fide Sandwich Company opens in Hillsborough.
- Raleigh Roadhouse opens at 510 Glenwood in Raleigh.
- Hadley's opens in the old home of The Borough in downtown Raleigh.
- Virgil's Original Taqueria opens in downtown Raleigh.
- Newk's Eatery opens in Cary.
- Isaac Hunter's Tavern returns to downtown Raleigh in old Common 414 space.
- Buffalo Brothers Pizza & Wing Company opens Garner location.
April
- Raleigh Raw opens in downtown Raleigh.
- One Restaurant in Chapel Hill, G2B in Durham and Black Cat Cafe in Raleigh closed.
- Happy and Hale opens Durham location.
- International Breakfast & Burger Company closes on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh.
- Tandem opens in Carrboro's Carr Mill Mall.
May
- China O opens in the old home of International Breakfast and Burger on Glenwood South.
- City Barbecue opens in Durham's Southpoint Crosing.
June
- The Haymaker bar opens on Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh.
- Boheme opens in Durham in the old Black House location.
- Burger 21 opens in north Raleigh off Falls of Neuse Road.
- Italian Trattoria by Bruno opens in Wake Forest.
- Mothers and Sons and Lucky's Deli open next to each other on West Chapel Hill Street in Durham.
- Four Square restaurant closes in Chapel Hill.
- Littler opens in old Monuts space on Parrish Street in Durham.
- Hadley's closes in downtown Raleigh.
July
- Dram and Draught opens in downtown Raleigh.
- The Capital Grille opens in North Hills.
- 42 and Lawrence opens in downtown Raleigh.
- La Madeleine opens in the old Mimi's Cafe near Cary Towne Center.
- El Taco Cartel, Raleigh first taco delivery bike, hit the streets.
August
- Parkside restaurant opens in the old Brewmaster's space on West Martin St.
- Whiskey Kitchen opens in downtown Raleigh.
- Living Kitchen opens at 555 Fayetteville St. in downtown Raleigh.
- H-Street Kitchen opens in the old Varsity Theatre in Raleigh.
September
- Oak and Dagger Public House opens in Seaboard Station in Raleigh.
- Little City Brewing and Provisions Co. opens in Raleigh’s Glenwood South.
- Pie Pushers opened their brick and mortar location above The Pinhook at 117 W. Main St.
- M Kokko opened at 311 Holland St. in Durham.
- Crema closed at 121 Fayetteville St.
- Boylan Bridge Brewpub reopened its bar.
- Chronic Tacos opened in Chapel Hill's Meadowmont Village.
- Tripp's on Wade Avenue in Raleigh closed.
- Boheme closed in Durham.
- Carroll's Kitchen opened in downtown Raleigh.
- Bare Bones opens in the old Zinda spot on Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh.
- Crossties Barbecue opens in the old Southern Rail location in Carrboro.
October
- Metro Diner opened at the Sutton Square shopping center in north Raleigh (former Aladdin’s Eatery location).
- Standard Foods reopens in downtown Raleigh.
- Crabtree Beer Garden opens at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh.
November
- Crawford and Son opens at 618 N. Person St. in Raleigh.
- Tir na Nog reopens in the new extension to London Bridge Pub.
- Royale opens in downtown Raleigh's City Market.
- Dame's Chicken and Waffles opens Cary location.
- Anisette bakery opens in Five Points in downtown Raleigh.
- The Outpost, a tiki-style bar, opened in the old home of Holly's on Hargett, 306 E. Hargett St. in Raleigh.
- Mama Bird's Cookies and Cream opens in Holly Springs.
- Amorino opened on the street level of the Edison Lofts, 137 E.Davie St. in Raleigh.
- Viceroy, a British Indian gastropub, opened in the five points area of Durham.
- Mesa Latin Kitchen on Durham's Hillsborough Road closed.
- Town Hall Burger and Beer opens at Briar Chapel.
- 510 Tavern and Raleigh Roadhouse close on Glenwood South in Raleigh.
December
- The District opened in the old home of The Borough and Hadleys in downtown Raleigh.
- City Market Sushi opened in City Market in Raleigh.
- The Bullpen opened at American Tobacco Campus' Diamond View III building in Durham.
- Pizza La Stella opened in the old Bolt space on Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh.
- J. Alexander's opened near Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh.
- Joule will close its doors on Dec. 31 to make way for St. Roch Oyster and Bar.
- Busy Bee will hold its final New Year's Day hangover brunch on Jan. 1 before closing its doors to make way for Trophy Chicken.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.