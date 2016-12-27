What's on Tap

Top Triangle restaurant news for 2016

Homemade vegetarian meatloaf sandwich at The Borough (Facebook)

Raleigh, N.C. — This was a big year for Triangle area restaurants!

Here are the biggest restaurant openings and closings for 2016:

January

cafe helios

February

  • Provenance opens on the first floor of the Skyhouse building in downtown Raleigh.
  • Nanasteak opens in American Tobacco Campus in Durham.
  • Whole hog barbecue restaurant Picnic opens in Durham.
  • Jubala opens second location on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh.
  • Mimi's Cafe at Cary Towne Center closes.
  • Boylan Bridge Brewpub closes after one of its basement walls collapses.
  • The Square Rabbit closes in downtown Raleigh.
  • Tremor Bar and Grill opens in old Napper Tandy's space.
  • Cocoa Cinnamon opens their second location at 2627 Hillsborough Road in Durham
  • International Breakfast & Burger Company opens on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh.

March


Happy and Hale

April

  • Raleigh Raw opens in downtown Raleigh.
  • One Restaurant in Chapel Hill, G2B in Durham and Black Cat Cafe in Raleigh closed.
  • Happy and Hale opens Durham location.
  • International Breakfast & Burger Company closes on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh.
  • Tandem opens in Carrboro's Carr Mill Mall.

May

  • China O opens in the old home of International Breakfast and Burger on Glenwood South.
  • City Barbecue opens in Durham's Southpoint Crosing.

The Haymaker

June

July

Parkside

August

September

October

November

December

