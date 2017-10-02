You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A 2-year-old girl found unresponsive Thursday in a backyard pool in Spring Lake has died, police said Monday.

The toddler, whose name hasn't been released, was being watched by her grandmother at a home on Lee Street when she was found facedown in the pool, police said.

She was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where physicians were able to revive her. Over the weekend, she was taken off life support and was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Medical personnel stated there were no signs of trauma on the body, and they have ruled the death as an accidental drowning.